Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. 275,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,566. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

