Wealth Architects LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. 23,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,271. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

