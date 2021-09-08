Wealth Architects LLC Has $57.48 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $452.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

