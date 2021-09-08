Wealth Architects LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 6.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $32,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 57,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

