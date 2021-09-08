Wealth Architects LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 692,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,510,922. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $16,061,519.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $177,832,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,791,769 shares of company stock worth $136,096,982. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

