Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 801,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $278,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 46.9% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 29,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 165.8% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.93. The stock had a trading volume of 226,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.87. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $914,197,438 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.