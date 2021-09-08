Wealth Architects LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,072,322 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

