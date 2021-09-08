WebDollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,482.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $5,482.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00150960 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,531,710,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,583,761,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar

WebDollar Coin Trading

