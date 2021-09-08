Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: KBX):

9/1/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/26/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/26/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/16/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KBX traded up €1.10 ($1.29) on Wednesday, hitting €102.60 ($120.71). 162,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 27.96. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €102.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.