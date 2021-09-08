Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Methanex (MEOH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) recently:

9/7/2021 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

9/1/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Methanex was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Methanex was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Methanex was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

