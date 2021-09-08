Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Innergex Renewable Energy (INE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE: INE) recently:

9/7/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$23.00.

9/7/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50.

8/18/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$26.75 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$26.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of INE stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$21.07. The company had a trading volume of 544,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

