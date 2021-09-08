WELL Trading Up 40.8% Over Last Week (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WELL has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $69.39 million and $610,827.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00171455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043114 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

