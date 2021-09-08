West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year High at $466.34

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $466.34 and last traded at $464.68, with a volume of 1303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $461.86.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 72.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,498.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

