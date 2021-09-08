Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.08 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $20.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.