Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.10 by Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) has been assigned a C$1.10 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 120.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Westhaven Gold stock remained flat at $C$0.50 on Wednesday. 96,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market cap of C$63.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

