WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185,126 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 393,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,127,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 208,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

