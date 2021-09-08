Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Trading Down 25.2%

Shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW) were down 25.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 1,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

