WHALE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.90 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.27 or 0.00035129 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $102.04 million and $2.90 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00196253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.90 or 0.07219930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.76 or 0.99939471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00743525 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars.

