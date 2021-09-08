WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $730.59 million and $34.06 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00027585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008289 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 939,941,750 coins and its circulating supply is 739,941,749 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

