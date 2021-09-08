Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $866.57 or 0.01874991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $7.70 million and $35,169.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00198907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.32 or 0.07160353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.72 or 0.99938238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00754987 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

