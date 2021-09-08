William M. Brown Sells 85,162 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $230.85. 972,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

