Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Shares Up 2.6%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 29,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 72,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

