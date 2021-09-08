Wings (WINGS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,950.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Wings has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $21,950.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00160324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.77 or 0.00713266 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

