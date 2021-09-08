WINkLink (WIN) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $405.44 million and $79.18 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00197144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07237222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,784.47 or 0.99787972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00724697 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.