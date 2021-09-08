Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Head to Head Analysis

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wipro and RumbleON’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 6.48 $1.48 billion $0.26 37.08 RumbleON $416.43 million 0.31 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -3.98

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wipro and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 1 3 1 0 2.00 RumbleON 0 0 4 0 3.00

Wipro currently has a consensus target price of $6.23, indicating a potential downside of 35.37%. RumbleON has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.35%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Wipro.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 17.83% 20.35% 13.09% RumbleON -2.57% -84.44% -11.53%

Volatility and Risk

Wipro has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wipro beats RumbleON on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

