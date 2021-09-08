Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.27. 467,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.62. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $196.19 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

