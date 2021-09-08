Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIZZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

WIZZ traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,975 ($65.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,861.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,892.28.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

