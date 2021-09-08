WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63. WM Technology has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $10,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

