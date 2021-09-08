Wolves of Wall Street Achieves Market Cap of $798,319.60 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $798,319.60 and approximately $5,970.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $125.30 or 0.00269271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

