Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $639,118.11 and approximately $56,320.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.78 or 0.07334745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $658.93 or 0.01426201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00393225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00125723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.17 or 0.00573930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00551231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00334869 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

