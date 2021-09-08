Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 1,770 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $479,528.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,518.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.74. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.