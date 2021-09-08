Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits Market Cap of $458,039.73 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $1,347.18 or 0.02894694 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $458,039.73 and $20,681.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00167339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00716195 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

