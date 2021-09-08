X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $200,594.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,447,185,868 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

