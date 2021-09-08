X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Down 1%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 103,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 146,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDEF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000.

