XDNA Price Up 4.8% This Week (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. XDNA has a total market cap of $6,914.59 and $1.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XDNA has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

XDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

