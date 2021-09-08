Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Down 4.8%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.40 and last traded at $109.40. 290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70.

Xero Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XROLF)

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

