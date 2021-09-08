XinFin Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Billion (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $11.38 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.60 or 0.00776251 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,693,293,519 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,293,519 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

