Xiotri Price Tops $130.03 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $130.03 or 0.00281850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xiotri has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xiotri has a total market cap of $574,484.40 and approximately $1,303.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Xiotri

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

