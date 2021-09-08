XMON (XMON) Hits Market Cap of $2.39 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. XMON has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $75,083.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $1,600.42 or 0.03488147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00197144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07237222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,784.47 or 0.99787972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00724697 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.