XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 129,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,682,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion and a PE ratio of -32.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

