Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $128,120.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00.

YMAB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 112,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

