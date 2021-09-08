Yearn Secure (YSEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,394.00

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $627,900.15 and $1,394.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yearn Secure alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00160540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.35 or 0.00724064 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,226 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yearn Secure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yearn Secure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yearn Secure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yearn Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yearn Secure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.