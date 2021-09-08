YEE Market Capitalization Reaches $2.06 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $244,967.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00176799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.68 or 0.00722904 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

