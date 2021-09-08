Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $292,430.56 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Darryl Bond sold 774 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $10,054.26.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $12,814.45.

On Monday, June 21st, Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,988. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.