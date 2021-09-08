YFFII Finance Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFFII Finance has a total market capitalization of $29,719.98 and $26,365.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YFFII Finance has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00153078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.68 or 0.00723018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00042457 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

YFFII Finance is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins. YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

Buying and Selling YFFII Finance

