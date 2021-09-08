YGGDRASH (YEED) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.30 million and $1,697.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

