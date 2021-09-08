Yield Guild Games Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.45 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $397.91 million and $60.45 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $5.86 or 0.00012700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.83 or 0.07279623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.20 or 0.99854735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00739968 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,005 coins.

