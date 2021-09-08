Yield Guild Games (YGG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $60.45 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $397.91 million and approximately $60.45 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00012700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.83 or 0.07279623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.20 or 0.99854735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00739968 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,005 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.