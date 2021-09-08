YOUengine (YOUC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00169246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.14 or 0.00715957 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.