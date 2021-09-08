YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,495.00

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,495 ($19.53) and last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.29), with a volume of 53867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,410 ($18.42).

YOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.40.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

